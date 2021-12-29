Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VERY TRUE!! Ian Wright Reveals Nigerian Player Premier League Will Miss During AFCON 2021
News photo Naija Loaded  - Arsenal icon, Ian Wright has named Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis as one player the Premier League would miss when he returns to Africa for the Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Dennis scored what West Ham captain, Mark Nobble described as a ‘great goal’ in ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

