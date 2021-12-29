Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My bestfriend snatched my US-based fiancée, they’re now engaged – Heartbroken lady shares (Video)
News photo Correct NG  - A Nigerian lady has opened up on how her best friend betrayed he by snatching her fiancée who lives in the United States. She was crying on a video and revealed that that yesterday, Tuesday, December 28 was supposed to be her traditional wedding.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

My close friend snatched my US-based fiancé, they’re now engaged – Lady narrates in tears (Video) The Info NG:
My close friend snatched my US-based fiancé, they’re now engaged – Lady narrates in tears (Video)
My bestfriend snatched my US-based fiancée, they’re now engaged – Heartbroken lady shares (Video) Naija on Point:
My bestfriend snatched my US-based fiancée, they’re now engaged – Heartbroken lady shares (Video)
My Close Friend Snatched My US-Based Fiancée, They’re Now Engaged – Lady Narrates In Tears (Video) Gist Reel:
My Close Friend Snatched My US-Based Fiancée, They’re Now Engaged – Lady Narrates In Tears (Video)
“My bestfriend snatched my US-based fiancée, they’re now engaged and set to Marry” – Young Lady Breaks in tears as she shares Story of Her Life (Video) Correct Kid:
“My bestfriend snatched my US-based fiancée, they’re now engaged and set to Marry” – Young Lady Breaks in tears as she shares Story of Her Life (Video)


   More Picks
1 Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
2 Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Dr Dre pays $100 million to Nicole Young in divorce settlement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 You gave up your fame just to give us a home - RMD celebrates wife Jumobi as they mark 21st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
6 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce 10 years after split - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 SERAP sues Buhari over plan to borrow N2 trillion - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 I've been performing every day since October - Ayra Starr - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 NiMet predicts three-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
10 You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info