El-Rufai sets aside N6bn to upgrade, equip general hospitals in 2022
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Kaduna State Government has earmarked N6 billion for the upgrading and equipping of general hospitals across the state in 2022. This is contained in the 2022 budget of N278.6 billion signed into law by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai on Dec. 22, a copy of ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

