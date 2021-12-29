Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’m chilling with the big boys – Davido’s daughter, Imade says as she links up with her dad and Jamil (Video)
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

A video of Imade Adeleke having fun with her father, Davido and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil has surfaced social media.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Daddy Duties: Watch Davido Spend Quality Time with Daughter, Imade And Tiwa’s Son, Jamil Gist Lovers:
Daddy Duties: Watch Davido Spend Quality Time with Daughter, Imade And Tiwa’s Son, Jamil
Watch Davido spend quality time with daughter, Imade and Tiwa Gist Reel:
Watch Davido spend quality time with daughter, Imade and Tiwa's son, Jamil
Davido Spends Quality Time With Imade And Tiwa Savage’s Son, Jamil News Breakers:
Davido Spends Quality Time With Imade And Tiwa Savage’s Son, Jamil
Davido Spends Quality Time With Imade And Tiwa Savage’s Son, Jamil Naija News:
Davido Spends Quality Time With Imade And Tiwa Savage’s Son, Jamil
Nigerians React To Video Of Davido Spending Time With Daughter, Imade And Tiwa’s Son, Jamil (Video) Tori News:
Nigerians React To Video Of Davido Spending Time With Daughter, Imade And Tiwa’s Son, Jamil (Video)


   More Picks
1 Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
2 Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Dr Dre pays $100 million to Nicole Young in divorce settlement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 You gave up your fame just to give us a home - RMD celebrates wife Jumobi as they mark 21st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
6 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce 10 years after split - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 SERAP sues Buhari over plan to borrow N2 trillion - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 I've been performing every day since October - Ayra Starr - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 NiMet predicts three-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
10 You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info