Enemies are planning to eliminate Igboho so the Yoruba Nation agenda will be silenced - Spokesperson
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mr. Olayomi Koiki, spokesman of embattled Yoruba nation agitator Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) has raised an alarm of an alleged planned attack against his principal who is still being detained in Benin Republic. Koiki who spoke in a live ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

