If you die while fighting bandits, you're a martyr ? Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, urges residents to defend themselves
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has told residents of the state to brace up against the ravaging bandits, noting that they will become martyrs if they die fighting against bandits t

1 hour ago
Sahara Reporters:
If You Die While Fighting Bandits, You’re Martyrs – Katsina Governor Urges Residents To Defend Families
Nigerians must prepare to fight bandits - Masari Daily Post:
Nigerians must prepare to fight bandits - Masari
Masari: Nigeria must be ready to fight bandits Republican Nigeria:
Masari: Nigeria must be ready to fight bandits
If you die while fighting bandits, you’re a martyr – Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, urges residents to defend themselves Studio CB55:
If you die while fighting bandits, you’re a martyr – Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, urges residents to defend themselves


