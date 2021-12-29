Post News
I have no single respect for anyone who doesn't keep their cameras at home while helping the needy - Actress Shan George
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Shan George took to her Instastories this morning to share her thoughts about people who publicize their acts of giving. According to her, she has no single respect for such people.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I’ve no respect for people who film themselves while helping the needy – Actress Shan George
Daily Post:
I have no respect for people who film themselves helping others - Shan George
Ripples Nigeria:
Actress Shan George slams people who refuse to ‘keep their cameras’ to help others
Correct NG:
I have no respect for anyone who records themselves while helping the needy – Veteran Actress, Shan George
News Breakers:
I’ve no respect for people who film themselves while helping the needy – Actress Shan George
Online Nigeria:
I Have No Respect For Anyone Who Doesn’t Keep Their Cameras At Home While Helping The Needy – Actress Shan George
Gist Reel:
"I Have No Respect For Anyone Who Doesn’t Keep Their Cameras At Home While Helping the Needy" – Shan George
Naija on Point:
I have no respect for anyone who records themselves while helping the needy – Veteran Actress, Shan George
First Reports:
I have no single respect for those who publicise while helping the needy: Actress Shan George — First Reports
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Shan George says she has no respect for people who help the needy and then publicize it | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Kanyi Daily:
I Don't Respect Those Who Film Themselves Helping Others – Actress Shan George
Tori News:
I Have No Respect For Anyone Who Doesn't Keep Their Cameras At Home While Helping The Needy - Actress Shan George
More Picks
1
Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce 10 years after split -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
FEMA wants review of Fire Service Act of 1963 to stem outbreaks of inferno -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
4
You gave up your fame just to give us a home - RMD celebrates wife Jumobi as they mark 21st wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
AFCON 2021: Napoli to stop Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
6
Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 -
Complete Sports,
7 hours ago
7
SERAP sues Buhari over plan to borrow N2 trillion -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
8
NiMet predicts three-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
9
You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
10
Nigerians Reacts As Man Dies During Drinking Competition To Win N20,000 Cash Price -
Kanyi Daily,
23 hours ago
