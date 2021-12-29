Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I have no single respect for anyone who doesn't keep their cameras at home while helping the needy - Actress Shan George
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Shan George took to her Instastories this morning to share her thoughts about people who publicize their acts of giving. According to her, she has no single respect for such people.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

