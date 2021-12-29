Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

District head, others killed as bandits attack Zamfara village (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bandits have reportedly killed the District Head of Gada in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara state, Alhaji Umaru Danbawan Allah and razed his house.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

