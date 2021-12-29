Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abuja Policemen Extorted 500K From Me, Called Me IPOB Member Because I Was Igbo”. – Popular Relationship Coach Solomon Buchi
A popular relationship coach, Solomon Buchi has alleged that men of the Abuja police command abducted him ...

20 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Forceful Extortion of 500k by Abuja Policemen from Solomon Buchi: FCT Police begins investigation Vanguard News:
Forceful Extortion of 500k by Abuja Policemen from Solomon Buchi: FCT Police begins investigation
Police probe The Punch:
Police probe 'extortion' of writer Solomon Buchi in Abuja
Life coach alleges kidnap, extortion by Abuja police News Breakers:
Life coach alleges kidnap, extortion by Abuja police
