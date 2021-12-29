Post News
News at a Glance
Ibadan Museum gets facelift to attract more visitors
The Punch
- The National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, Oyo State, has been given a facelift with classical objects from across the country, to attract more visitors.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Ibadan Museum gets facelift to attract more visitors
News Verge:
Ibadan Museum gets facelift to attract more visitors — NEWSVERGE
Inside Oyo:
Ibadan Museum Gets Facelift To Attract More Visitors
Global Village Extra:
Ibadan Museum Gets Facelift, To Attract More Visitors
Infotrust News:
Ibadan Museum Gets Facelift To Attract More Visitors
News Breakers:
Ibadan Museum gets facelift to attract more visitors
