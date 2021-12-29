Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG approves N185bn for the dualization of Itu, Calabar highway
News photo Daily Post  - The Federal Government has approved the total sum of One Hundred and Eighty-Five Billion Naira, (N185bn) for the Construction as well as the dualization

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG approves N185bn for dualisation of Calabar-Itu highway The Punch:
FG approves N185bn for dualisation of Calabar-Itu highway
FG releases N185bn for Calabar-Itu highway dualisation Nigerian Tribune:
FG releases N185bn for Calabar-Itu highway dualisation
Nigerian Gov The Trent:
Nigerian Gov't Approves N185 Billion For Dualization Of Itu/Calabar Highway
FG Approves Funds For Dualization Of Itu, Calabar Highway Global Village Extra:
FG Approves Funds For Dualization Of Itu, Calabar Highway


   More Picks
1 Dr Dre pays $100 million to Nicole Young in divorce settlement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 If you die while fighting bandits, you're a martyr ? Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, urges residents to defend themselves - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers - NAFDAC warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Report of 1.5 million Nigerians in need of passport in Italy, false ― NUNAI - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Napoli to stop Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
8 Police officers extorted N50k from me and gave me N3k for transport - Nigerian fashion designer claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Fayemi directs refund of form fees to LG job seekers, postpones exam - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup, deepening Australian Open doubts - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info