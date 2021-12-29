Katsina killings: We shall assist citizens to acquire arms for self-defence ― Masari

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Dr Dre pays $100 million to Nicole Young in divorce settlement - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
2
|
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce 10 years after split - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
3
|
Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
District head, others killed as bandits attack Zamfara village (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
Buhari govt planning to eliminate me, I can’t be freed legally – Sunday Igboho claims - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
|
6
|
Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers - NAFDAC warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
7
|
If you die while fighting bandits, you're a martyr ? Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, urges residents to defend themselves - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
8
|
AFCON 2021: Napoli to stop Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
9
|
Police patrol van chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ reportedly crushes policeman to death in Ekiti - Republican Nigeria,
15 hours ago
|
10
|
Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 - Complete Sports,
12 hours ago