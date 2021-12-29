Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


RMD celebrates his 21st wedding anniversary with wife Jumobi with a loved up throwback photo
News photo Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
RMD celebrates his 21st wedding anniversary with wife Jumobi with a loved up throwback photo
RMB celebrates wife, Jumobi, as he shares a throwback photo to mark their 21st wedding anniversary.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

RMD Celebrates His Wife On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary Information Nigeria:
RMD Celebrates His Wife On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary
I Love You Big Time- Richard Mofe Damijo Celebrates Wife On 21st Wedding Anniversary News Break:
I Love You Big Time- Richard Mofe Damijo Celebrates Wife On 21st Wedding Anniversary
RMD, Jumobi celebrate 21st wedding anniversary - P.M. News PM News:
RMD, Jumobi celebrate 21st wedding anniversary - P.M. News
Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates wife on their 21st wedding anniversary Pulse Nigeria:
Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates wife on their 21st wedding anniversary
RMD Celebrates Jumobi On 21st Wedding Anniversary The Will:
RMD Celebrates Jumobi On 21st Wedding Anniversary
Richard Mofe-Damijo hails wife, Jumobi, on 21st wedding anniversary The Eagle Online:
Richard Mofe-Damijo hails wife, Jumobi, on 21st wedding anniversary
Actor Richard Mofe Damijo, Wife Mark 21st Wedding Anniversary Global Village Extra:
Actor Richard Mofe Damijo, Wife Mark 21st Wedding Anniversary
Richard Mofe-Damijo Marks 21st Wedding Anniversary With Wife iBrand TV:
Richard Mofe-Damijo Marks 21st Wedding Anniversary With Wife
Glamsquad Magazine:
RMD Celebrates Wife On Their 21st Anniversary With Throwback Photos
RMD celebrates wife on their 21 year marriage anniversary Republican Nigeria:
RMD celebrates wife on their 21 year marriage anniversary


   More Picks
1 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce 10 years after split - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 You gave up your fame just to give us a home - RMD celebrates wife Jumobi as they mark 21st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers - NAFDAC warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari govt planning to eliminate me, I can’t be freed legally – Sunday Igboho claims - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Napoli to stop Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
7 Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
8 SERAP sues Buhari over plan to borrow N2 trillion - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 NiMet predicts three-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 Buhari to sign 2022 Appropriation Bill into law Friday - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info