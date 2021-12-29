Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yahaya Bello signs Kogi 2022 budget of N146bn
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2022 budget of N146 billion.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

Niger gov signs 2022 budget into law Premium Times:
Niger gov signs 2022 budget into law
Gov. Sule signs N110.8bn 2022 budget into law – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Gov. Sule signs N110.8bn 2022 budget into law – The Sun Nigeria
Gov Sule Accents N110.8bn 2022 budget into law Independent:
Gov Sule Accents N110.8bn 2022 budget into law
Gov Bello Signs N145.8bn 2022 Budget Into Law Global Village Extra:
Gov Bello Signs N145.8bn 2022 Budget Into Law
Kogi Gov signs 2022 budget Republican Nigeria:
Kogi Gov signs 2022 budget


