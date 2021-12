News Breakers - Leader of a Nigerian socio-political movement #OurMumuDonDo, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has mocked the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, over his divorce saga with Queen Silekunola Naomi. Naija News recalls Olori Naomi in a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%