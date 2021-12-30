Post News
|
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Young girls and boys punished after being caught taking mkpuru mmiri in Anambra state (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Some young boys and girls have been seen in a viral video being punished after being caught taking mkpuru mmiri in Oraukwu community of Anambra state.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Young girls and boys punished after being caught taking mkpuru mmiri in Anambra state (video)
The Info NG:
Young girls and boys punished by villagers for taking “mkpuru mmiri” (Video)
Gist Reel:
Some Young girls and boys punished after being caught taking Mkpuru mmiri in Anambra state.
Naija Parrot:
Young girls and boys punished after being caught taking mkpuru mmiri in Anambra state (video)
More Picks
1
Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
FG releases N16.67bn for payment of accrued pension rights for 2021 MDAs' retirees ― PenCom -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
3
Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
5
‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi -
News Breakers,
24 hours ago
6
Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Abductors Of Plateau Monarch Demand N500m Ransom — Military -
The Street Journal,
1 day ago
8
Ozekhome Disagrees with Ex-President Obasanjo Over ‘Oil Belongs to Nigeria, Not Niger Delta’ Statement -
Within Nigeria,
18 hours ago
9
Zamfara police arrest 20-year-old notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims including toddler -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
I recorded Peru while tipsy, says Fireboy -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
