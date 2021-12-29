Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fayemi directs refund of form fees to LG job seekers, postpones exam
News photo The Punch  - Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has directed the refund of application form fees for the numerous job seekers into Local Governments in the state.

4 hours ago
