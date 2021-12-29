Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many Nigerians are obsessed with me and I love it - FFK
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says Nigerians are obsessed about him and he loves it.

 

The politician who is currently in a custody battle with his estranged wife, Prec

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians are obsessed with me – Fani-Kayode Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerians are obsessed with me – Fani-Kayode
Nigerians are obsessed with me and I love it – Fani-Kayode explains Top Naija:
Nigerians are obsessed with me and I love it – Fani-Kayode explains
How many Nigerians are obsessed with me - FFK Within Nigeria:
How many Nigerians are obsessed with me - FFK
Many Nigerians are obsessed with me - FFK | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Many Nigerians are obsessed with me - FFK | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Dr Dre pays $100 million to Nicole Young in divorce settlement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 If you die while fighting bandits, you're a martyr ? Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, urges residents to defend themselves - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers - NAFDAC warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 ‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi - News Breakers, 13 hours ago
7 France reports record high of 179,807 new coronavirus cases in one day - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
8 Report of 1.5 million Nigerians in need of passport in Italy, false ― NUNAI - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Police officers extorted N50k from me and gave me N3k for transport - Nigerian fashion designer claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Napoli to stop Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info