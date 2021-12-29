Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“AG Baby Is Your Baby On Stage, But My Baby At Home,” Says Simi During Performance With Her Husband
Information Nigeria  - Last night, fans were treated to an evening of fun, music, and excitement when Nigerian artist Simi performed a live show titled ‘Can you see me now.’ The event, which took place at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos, drew a massive crowd of ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

AG baby is your baby on stage, but my baby at home- Simi Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
AG baby is your baby on stage, but my baby at home- Simi
“AG Baby Is Your Baby on Stage, But My Baby At Home “– Simi Reveals Gist Lovers:
“AG Baby Is Your Baby on Stage, But My Baby At Home “– Simi Reveals
Fans go wild as AG Baby kisses wife, Simi, on stage Mp3 Bullet:
Fans go wild as AG Baby kisses wife, Simi, on stage
AG baby is your baby on stage, but my baby at home- Simi Kemi Filani Blog:
AG baby is your baby on stage, but my baby at home- Simi


   More Picks
1 Dr Dre pays $100 million to Nicole Young in divorce settlement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 If you die while fighting bandits, you're a martyr ? Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, urges residents to defend themselves - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers - NAFDAC warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 France reports record high of 179,807 new coronavirus cases in one day - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
5 Report of 1.5 million Nigerians in need of passport in Italy, false ― NUNAI - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
6 ‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi - News Breakers, 10 hours ago
7 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021: Napoli to stop Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
10 Police officers extorted N50k from me and gave me N3k for transport - Nigerian fashion designer claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info