Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles' opponents, Egypt name 25-man final squad [Full list]
Daily Post
- Coach of the Egypt national team, Carlos Queiroz, in Cairo on Wednesday, released his team's final list of players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations,
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
AFCON: Salah, Elneny included in Egypt's 25-man final squad
Vanguard News:
Salah named in Egypt’s final squad for AFCON
Not Just OK:
Salah, Trezeguet Headline Egypt's Team List for AFCON 2021 | See Full List
The Eagle Online:
Salah in as Queiroz announces Egypt’s final squad for AFCON
PM News:
Egypt unveils final squad to tackle Super Eagles at AFCON - P.M. News
The News Guru:
Queiroz announces Egypt’s final squad for AFCON
The Street Journal:
NFF- Eguavoen Responsible On Decision To Axe Ademola Lookman From Super Eagles AFCON Squad
The Dabigal Blog:
NFF- Eguavoen Responsible On Decision To Axe Ademola Lookman From Super Eagles AFCON Squad
News Breakers:
AFCON: Salah, Elneny included in Egypt’s 25-man final squad
Kemi Filani Blog:
AFCON 2021: Why Ademola Lookman was dropped from Super Eagles squad
