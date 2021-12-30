Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian nurse jailed for sexually abusing patients in US
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian nurse practising in the U.S. has been jailed for sexually abusing patients in the U.S.
Godbless Uwadiegwu, a former nurse aide, was on Tuesday, December 28, sentenced to th
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nigerian nurse jailed three years for sexually abusing patients in US
The Trent:
Nigerian Male Nurse Aide Jailed For Assaulting Patients In US (PICTURED)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian nurse jailed for sexually abusing patients in US
Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian nurse jailed for sexually abusing patients in US
Within Nigeria:
Nigerian nurse jailed for sexually abusing patients in US
News Breakers:
Nigerian nurse jailed three years for sexually abusing patients in US
Instablog 9ja:
Godbless Uwadiegwu, a Nigerian former nurse’s aide, was on Tuesday, December 28, sentenced to three years in prison by a U.S court after pleading guilty to s#xually ab#sing patients.
