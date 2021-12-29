Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zamfara police arrest 20-year-old notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims including toddler
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old notorious bandit who specialized in kidnapping, bandirty, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes in Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zamfara Police arrest notorious bandit, Maiyammata The Punch:
Zamfara Police arrest notorious bandit, Maiyammata
Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Kingpin, Maiyammata While Trying To Abduct Passengers In Zamfara Sahara Reporters:
Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Kingpin, Maiyammata While Trying To Abduct Passengers In Zamfara
Police rescue 10 kidnap victims, arrest Premium Times:
Police rescue 10 kidnap victims, arrest 'notorious' bandit, others
Police arrests 20-year-old bandit notorious for kidnapping, cattle rustling in Zamfara Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests 20-year-old bandit notorious for kidnapping, cattle rustling in Zamfara
Insecurity: Zamfara State Police Command arrests notorious bandit; rescues ten victims The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: Zamfara State Police Command arrests notorious bandit; rescues ten victims
Police arrest 20-year-old notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims including toddler in Zamfara state Within Nigeria:
Police arrest 20-year-old notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims including toddler in Zamfara state


   More Picks
1 Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers - NAFDAC warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 ‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi - News Breakers, 18 hours ago
4 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 If you die while fighting bandits, you're a martyr ? Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, urges residents to defend themselves - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
8 Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign electoral bill – Sen. Adamu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Two Nigerian professors listed among world’s top scientists - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
10 Man proposes to girlfriend at Simi?s concert (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info