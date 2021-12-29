Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"How come 2 of your wives divorced you in less than 2 months?" Charley Boy reacts to Ooni of Ife's marriage crisis
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Charles Oputa, better known as Charley Boy or Area Fada, has some questions about the Ooni of Ife's marital crisis.

 

Area Fada shared a photo he took with the Ooni of Ife and he as

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"How come 2 of your wives divorced you in less than 2 months?" Charley Boy questions Ooni of Ife Yaba Left Online:
"How come 2 of your wives divorced you in less than 2 months?" Charley Boy questions Ooni of Ife's marriage crisis
“2 wives divorced you in 1 month?” Charley Boy mocks Ooni of Ife’s marriage crisis Top Naija:
“2 wives divorced you in 1 month?” Charley Boy mocks Ooni of Ife’s marriage crisis
“How come 2 of your wives divorced you in less than 2 months?” Charley Boy questions Ooni of Ife’s marriage crisis Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“How come 2 of your wives divorced you in less than 2 months?” Charley Boy questions Ooni of Ife’s marriage crisis
“How come 2 of your wives divorced you in less than 2 months?” – Charley Boy questions Ooni of Ife’s marriage crisis Correct Kid:
“How come 2 of your wives divorced you in less than 2 months?” – Charley Boy questions Ooni of Ife’s marriage crisis
“How come 2 of your wives divorced you in less than 2 months?” Charley Boy questions Ooni of Ife’s marriage crisis Naija Parrot:
“How come 2 of your wives divorced you in less than 2 months?” Charley Boy questions Ooni of Ife’s marriage crisis


   More Picks
1 Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers - NAFDAC warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 ‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi - News Breakers, 18 hours ago
4 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 If you die while fighting bandits, you're a martyr ? Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, urges residents to defend themselves - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
8 Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign electoral bill – Sen. Adamu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Two Nigerian professors listed among world’s top scientists - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
10 Man proposes to girlfriend at Simi?s concert (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info