Stop MC Oluomo from kingship, monarch’s family begs gov
News photo The Punch  - The Olushi Onigbesa royal family has appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to stop the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Mr Musiliu Akinsanya (popularly known as MC Oluomo) from becoming the Oba of Oshodi.

7 hours ago
