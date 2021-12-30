Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Details of N1.758trn 2022 budget passed by Lagos Assembly | Finance | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday evening passed the 2022 budget estimates of N1.758 trillion presented by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos Assembly scales up budget, approves N1.758trn for 2022 Vanguard News:
Lagos Assembly scales up budget, approves N1.758trn for 2022
Lagos Assembly passes N1.7tn budget for 2022 The Punch:
Lagos Assembly passes N1.7tn budget for 2022
Lagos Assembly pass N1.758trn 2022 budget Premium Times:
Lagos Assembly pass N1.758trn 2022 budget
Lagos Assembly passes 2022 budget – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Lagos Assembly passes 2022 budget – The Sun Nigeria
Lagos Assembly passes 2022 budget of N1.758tr Ripples Nigeria:
Lagos Assembly passes 2022 budget of N1.758tr
Lagos Assembly Passes N1.758trn Budget For 2022 Independent:
Lagos Assembly Passes N1.758trn Budget For 2022
Nasarawa Assembly Passes N110.8 Billion Amended Budget The Trent:
Nasarawa Assembly Passes N110.8 Billion Amended Budget
Lagos assembly passes N1.758 trillion 2022 budget Peoples Gazette:
Lagos assembly passes N1.758 trillion 2022 budget
Lagos Assembly passes N1.758tr The News Guru:
Lagos Assembly passes N1.758tr 'Budget of Consolidation' for 2022
Nasarawa Assembly passes N110.8bn amended budget Prompt News:
Nasarawa Assembly passes N110.8bn amended budget
Lagos Assembly passes N1.758trn budget for 2022 - P.M. News PM News:
Lagos Assembly passes N1.758trn budget for 2022 - P.M. News
Lagos Assembly pass N1.758trn 2022 budget News Wire NGR:
Lagos Assembly pass N1.758trn 2022 budget
Lagos Assembly Increases Budget for 2022 to N1.76trn | Business Post Business Post Nigeria:
Lagos Assembly Increases Budget for 2022 to N1.76trn | Business Post
Lagos Assembly passes N1.7tn budget for 2022 News Breakers:
Lagos Assembly passes N1.7tn budget for 2022
Lagos Assembly Passes N1.758Trillion Budget For 2022 The Genius Media:
Lagos Assembly Passes N1.758Trillion Budget For 2022
Lagos Assembly Passes N1.758trn Budget For 2022 Naija News:
Lagos Assembly Passes N1.758trn Budget For 2022


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
5 FAAN Moves to Fortify Security at Seymore Car Park, MMIA - This Day, 14 hours ago
6 Obi Cubana builds Anglican church in Anambra community - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Ozekhome Disagrees with Ex-President Obasanjo Over ‘Oil Belongs to Nigeria, Not Niger Delta’ Statement - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Zamfara police arrest 20-year-old notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims including toddler - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 I recorded Peru while tipsy, says Fireboy - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 "Proud to call you my lil bro" – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info