Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WHO warns of COVID-19 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges
News photo The Punch  - A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WHO warns of Covid The Guardian:
WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges
WHO Warns Of COVID-19 ‘Tsunami’ As Omicron Fuels Record Surges Inside Business Nigeria:
WHO Warns Of COVID-19 ‘Tsunami’ As Omicron Fuels Record Surges
Omicron triggers hospitalization surge among U.S. children - P.M. News PM News:
Omicron triggers hospitalization surge among U.S. children - P.M. News
WHO warns of Covid ‘tsunami’ as Omicron fuels record surges News Breakers:
WHO warns of Covid ‘tsunami’ as Omicron fuels record surges


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
4 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 FAAN Moves to Fortify Security at Seymore Car Park, MMIA - This Day, 13 hours ago
7 Ekiti police react to report that patrol van crushed police officer to death while chasing Yahoo boys - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Ozekhome Disagrees with Ex-President Obasanjo Over ‘Oil Belongs to Nigeria, Not Niger Delta’ Statement - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Obi Cubana builds Anglican church in Anambra community - The Punch, 8 hours ago
10 Zamfara police arrest 20-year-old notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims including toddler - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info