Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Nyesom Wike has narrated how a chieftaincy dispute in his community, led to the arrest and detention of his father, uncle, brothers, and himself on a trumped-up murder charge.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chieftaincy: How my father, I were arrested, charged for murder - Wike The Punch:
Chieftaincy: How my father, I were arrested, charged for murder - Wike
Wike: How my father and I were arrested, charged with murder Daily Trust:
Wike: How my father and I were arrested, charged with murder
My Father And I Were Arrested, Charged With Murder – Gov Wike News Break:
My Father And I Were Arrested, Charged With Murder – Gov Wike
Chieftaincy: How my father, I were arrested, charged for murder – Wike Nigerian Eye:
Chieftaincy: How my father, I were arrested, charged for murder – Wike
Wike recalls how he and his father were arrested over Chieftaincy title Top Naija:
Wike recalls how he and his father were arrested over Chieftaincy title
Wike: All adult males in my family once charged with murder - P.M. News PM News:
Wike: All adult males in my family once charged with murder - P.M. News
My Father And I Were Once Arrested And Charged For Murder..Nyesom Wike CKN Nigeria:
My Father And I Were Once Arrested And Charged For Murder..Nyesom Wike
Wike: How my father and I were arrested, charged with murder The Eagle Online:
Wike: How my father and I were arrested, charged with murder
Chieftaincy: How My Father, I Were Arrested, Charged For Murder – Wike Infotrust News:
Chieftaincy: How My Father, I Were Arrested, Charged For Murder – Wike
Chieftaincy: How my father, I were arrested, charged for murder – Wike News Breakers:
Chieftaincy: How my father, I were arrested, charged for murder – Wike
How My Father And I Were Arrested, Charged With Murder – Wike Diamond Celebrities:
How My Father And I Were Arrested, Charged With Murder – Wike
Wike narrates how he was arrested alongside his relatives over murder charge Within Nigeria:
Wike narrates how he was arrested alongside his relatives over murder charge
Wike Reveals How He Was Arrested With His Family Members Over Murder Charge Online Nigeria:
Wike Reveals How He Was Arrested With His Family Members Over Murder Charge
Wike Reveals How He Was Arrested With His Family Members Over Murder Charge Kanyi Daily:
Wike Reveals How He Was Arrested With His Family Members Over Murder Charge


   More Picks
1 Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers - NAFDAC warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 ‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi - News Breakers, 18 hours ago
4 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 If you die while fighting bandits, you're a martyr ? Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, urges residents to defend themselves - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
8 Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign electoral bill – Sen. Adamu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Two Nigerian professors listed among world’s top scientists - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
10 Man proposes to girlfriend at Simi?s concert (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info