Dwayne Johnson says he will 'not' return to Fast and Furious, says Vin Diesel's plea for him to come back is 'manipulative'

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
3
|
‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi - News Breakers,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian,
11 hours ago
|
6
|
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles' opponents, Egypt name 25-man final squad [Full list] - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign electoral bill – Sen. Adamu - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Ekiti police react to report that patrol van crushed police officer to death while chasing Yahoo boys - Within Nigeria,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
Abductors Of Plateau Monarch Demand N500m Ransom — Military - The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Husband touching his wife inappropriately is rape under new VAPP law: Lawyer - Peoples Gazette,
24 hours ago