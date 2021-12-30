Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I've seen more homeless people in New York than in Lagos - Filmmaker Imoh Umoren
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Filmmaker Imoh Umoren has shared his experience from some of his trips abroad.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
I’ve Seen More Homeless People In New York Than In Lagos: Imoh Umoren
Instablog 9ja:
Why there are more homeless people in New York than in Lagos — Filmmaker Imoh Umoren
Online Nigeria:
I’ve Seen More Homeless People In New York Than In Lagos – Filmmaker Imoh Umoren
Tori News:
I've Seen More Homeless People In New York Than In Lagos - Filmmaker Imoh Umoren
More Picks
1
Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi -
News Breakers,
21 hours ago
4
Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
6
Man proposes to girlfriend at Simi?s concert (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign electoral bill – Sen. Adamu -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
Ozekhome Disagrees with Ex-President Obasanjo Over ‘Oil Belongs to Nigeria, Not Niger Delta’ Statement -
Within Nigeria,
15 hours ago
9
Obasa Warns Police Against Harassment Of Lagos Residents -
Independent,
19 hours ago
10
Abductors Of Plateau Monarch Demand N500m Ransom — Military -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
