Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Critics won't realise Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office —Minister
News photo The Punch  - Critics won't realise Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office —Minister

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Critics Won’t Realise Buhari Is A Blessing To Nigeria Until He Leaves Office —Minister Information Nigeria:
Critics Won’t Realise Buhari Is A Blessing To Nigeria Until He Leaves Office —Minister
Nigerians won’t realise Buhari is a blessing until he leaves office - Minister - P.M. News PM News:
Nigerians won’t realise Buhari is a blessing until he leaves office - Minister - P.M. News
Critics won’t realise Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office —Minister Nigerian Eye:
Critics won’t realise Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office —Minister
Critics won’t realise Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office —Minister Sundiata Post:
Critics won’t realise Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office —Minister
Critics won’t realise Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office —Minister News Breakers:
Critics won’t realise Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office —Minister


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 ‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
4 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles' opponents, Egypt name 25-man final squad [Full list] - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign electoral bill – Sen. Adamu - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Ekiti police react to report that patrol van crushed police officer to death while chasing Yahoo boys - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Abductors Of Plateau Monarch Demand N500m Ransom — Military - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
10 Husband touching his wife inappropriately is rape under new VAPP law: Lawyer - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info