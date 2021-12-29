Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police Arrest 26-year-old Man For Killing His Wife With A Stick In Jigawa
Sahara Reporters  - File Photo




The men of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested a 26-year-old man for killing his 23-year-old wife in the Sule Tankarkar local government area.
The police spokesman in the state, Lawan Shiisu ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death with a stick in Jigawa Linda Ikeji Blog:
Man arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death with a stick in Jigawa
Jigawa man, 26, arrested for murder of his wife | Metro | herald.ng The Herald:
Jigawa man, 26, arrested for murder of his wife | Metro | herald.ng
Jigawa: 26-year-old husband arrested for killing wife Peoples Gazette:
Jigawa: 26-year-old husband arrested for killing wife
26-year-old Man Arrested For Killing His Wife With A Stick In Jigawa Nigeria Breaking News:
26-year-old Man Arrested For Killing His Wife With A Stick In Jigawa
26-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing wife in Jigawa Within Nigeria:
26-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing wife in Jigawa
Man beats his wife to death in Jigawa | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man beats his wife to death in Jigawa | Ladun Liadi's Blog
26-year-old Man Goes Berserk, Kill His 23-Year-Old Wife With A Stick In Jigawa Tori News:
26-year-old Man Goes Berserk, Kill His 23-Year-Old Wife With A Stick In Jigawa


   More Picks
1 Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 ‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
4 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 Man proposes to girlfriend at Simi?s concert (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign electoral bill – Sen. Adamu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Ozekhome Disagrees with Ex-President Obasanjo Over ‘Oil Belongs to Nigeria, Not Niger Delta’ Statement - Within Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 Obasa Warns Police Against Harassment Of Lagos Residents - Independent, 19 hours ago
10 Abductors Of Plateau Monarch Demand N500m Ransom — Military - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info