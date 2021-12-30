Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Return Nigeria to days of Goodluck Jonathan – Northern coalition to Buhari
News photo Daily Post  - The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to the situation it was during former President Goodluck Jonathan. Alhaji Ismail Musa, CNG’s Director of Strategic Communications, while featuring on ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Take Nigeria Back To How Goodluck Jonathan Left It – Northern Group Begs Buhari The Trent:
Take Nigeria Back To How Goodluck Jonathan Left It – Northern Group Begs Buhari
‘We Were Safer Under Jonathan’ – Northern Group Laments Rising Insecurity The Will:
‘We Were Safer Under Jonathan’ – Northern Group Laments Rising Insecurity
Insecurity: We were safer under Jonathan, Northern group laments Daily Nigerian:
Insecurity: We were safer under Jonathan, Northern group laments
Insecurity: Return Nigeria To Days Of Goodluck Jonathan, Northern Coalition begs Buhari Global Upfront:
Insecurity: Return Nigeria To Days Of Goodluck Jonathan, Northern Coalition begs Buhari
Insecurity: Return Nigeria to days of Goodluck Jonathan – Northern coalition to Buhari Nigeria Breaking News:
Insecurity: Return Nigeria to days of Goodluck Jonathan – Northern coalition to Buhari


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 FG releases N16.67bn for payment of accrued pension rights for 2021 MDAs' retirees ― PenCom - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
5 ‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi - News Breakers, 24 hours ago
6 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Abductors Of Plateau Monarch Demand N500m Ransom — Military - The Street Journal, 1 day ago
8 Ozekhome Disagrees with Ex-President Obasanjo Over ‘Oil Belongs to Nigeria, Not Niger Delta’ Statement - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 Zamfara police arrest 20-year-old notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims including toddler - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 I recorded Peru while tipsy, says Fireboy - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info