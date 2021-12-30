Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BURNA BOY ELECTRIFIES FIRSTBANK DECEMBERISSAVYBE CAMPAIGN WITH STERLING PERFORMANCE  Written by Gbenga Bada and Sampson Unamka
Society Gazette Nigeria  - BURNA BOY ELECTRIFIES FIRSTBANK DECEMBERISSAVYBE CAMPAIGN WITH STERLING PERFORMANCE  Written by Gbenga Bada and Sampson Unamka Grammy award winner Burna Boy electrified fans at the FirstBank Decemberissavybe campaign with a sterling performance at the ‘ ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 30 December 2021 - Naija News, 19 hours ago
2 Power-drunk SFU policemen manhandle PUNCHman, seize phone, ID card - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s Okoloko Emerges Top Superior Court Judge In U.S. - Independent, 19 hours ago
4 NPFL MatchDay 3: Remo Stars drop points at home - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
5 Schwarzenegger finally terminates marriage with Shriver - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 Pains prolonged as judges’ promotion keeps Nigerians in prison, mocks justice system - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
7 ‘I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign electoral bill’ - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Ex-Kwara LG chairmen endorse APC chairmanship candidate - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 N14 per script: WAEC, NECO examiners lament ‘ridiculously low’ pay - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 2022: How Buhari can make Nigerians happy - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info