"Proud to call you my lil bro" – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid
News photo Yaba Left Online  - British Supermodel and actress, Naomi Campbell, has taken to social media to heap praises on popular Nigerian music star, Wizkid.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

“Proud To Call You My Lil Bro” Says Naomi Campbell As She Celebrates Wizkid Information Nigeria:
“Proud To Call You My Lil Bro” Says Naomi Campbell As She Celebrates Wizkid
Naomi Campbell hails PM News:
Naomi Campbell hails 'little brother' Wizkid - P.M. News
"Proud To Call You My Lil Bro", Naomi Campbell Praises WizKid Talk Glitz:
"Proud To Call You My Lil Bro", Naomi Campbell Praises WizKid
“Proud to call you my lil bro” – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid Naija Parrot:
“Proud to call you my lil bro” – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid
"Proud to call you my lil bro" – Naomi Campbell heaps praises on Wizkid Gist Reel:
"Proud to call you my lil bro" – Naomi Campbell heaps praises on Wizkid
Wizkid expresses love for Naomi Campbell as she pens down touching message to him ahead of his Lagos show Kemi Filani Blog:
Wizkid expresses love for Naomi Campbell as she pens down touching message to him ahead of his Lagos show


1 Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 ‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy Mocks Ooni Of Ife Over Marital Crash With Queen Naomi - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
4 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles' opponents, Egypt name 25-man final squad [Full list] - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign electoral bill – Sen. Adamu - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Ekiti police react to report that patrol van crushed police officer to death while chasing Yahoo boys - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Abductors Of Plateau Monarch Demand N500m Ransom — Military - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
10 Husband touching his wife inappropriately is rape under new VAPP law: Lawyer - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
