Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Ooni of Ife and Olori Silekunola Moronke Naomi have reportedly reconciled after a meeting between some elders and Naomi's family.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Ooni of Ife’s enstranged wife, Queen Naomi reportedly return to palace
The Will:
Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi reconcile, may return to palace
The Eagle Online:
Ooni of Ife, Queen Naomi reconciled — Governorship candidate
Lailas News:
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders
My Celebrity & I:
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims
Tunde Ednut:
How Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi were reconciled by elders – Prince Eniola Ojajuni
News Breakers:
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders – Reports
Kanyi Daily:
Queen Naomi Reportedly Returns To Ooni's Palace Amidst Divorce Saga
Naija News:
Queen Naomi Reportedly Returns To The Palace Amidst Divorce Saga
Within Nigeria:
How Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi were reconciled by elders – Prince Eniola Ojajuni
Kemi Filani Blog:
Side chicks in the mud as Queen Naomi reportedly returns to the palace
