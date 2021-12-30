Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ooni of Ife and Olori Silekunola Moronke Naomi have reportedly reconciled after a meeting between some elders and Naomi's family.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ooni of Ife’s enstranged wife, Queen Naomi reportedly return to palace The Info NG:
Ooni of Ife’s enstranged wife, Queen Naomi reportedly return to palace
Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi reconcile, may return to palace The Will:
Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi reconcile, may return to palace
Ooni of Ife, Queen Naomi reconciled — Governorship candidate The Eagle Online:
Ooni of Ife, Queen Naomi reconciled — Governorship candidate
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders Lailas News:
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims My Celebrity & I:
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims
How Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi were reconciled by elders – Prince Eniola Ojajuni Tunde Ednut:
How Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi were reconciled by elders – Prince Eniola Ojajuni
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders – Reports News Breakers:
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders – Reports
Queen Naomi Reportedly Returns To Ooni Kanyi Daily:
Queen Naomi Reportedly Returns To Ooni's Palace Amidst Divorce Saga
Queen Naomi Reportedly Returns To The Palace Amidst Divorce Saga Naija News:
Queen Naomi Reportedly Returns To The Palace Amidst Divorce Saga
How Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi were reconciled by elders – Prince Eniola Ojajuni Within Nigeria:
How Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi were reconciled by elders – Prince Eniola Ojajuni
Side chicks in the mud as Queen Naomi reportedly returns to the palace Kemi Filani Blog:
Side chicks in the mud as Queen Naomi reportedly returns to the palace


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: ''People are spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding''- Hamza Al-Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Governor Wike narrates how he and his family members were arrested for murder over a chieftaincy dispute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
4 Update: Emirate council confirms killing of traditional ruler, 3 others by bandits in Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 FAAN Moves to Fortify Security at Seymore Car Park, MMIA - This Day, 13 hours ago
7 Ekiti police react to report that patrol van crushed police officer to death while chasing Yahoo boys - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Ozekhome Disagrees with Ex-President Obasanjo Over ‘Oil Belongs to Nigeria, Not Niger Delta’ Statement - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Obi Cubana builds Anglican church in Anambra community - The Punch, 8 hours ago
10 Zamfara police arrest 20-year-old notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims including toddler - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info