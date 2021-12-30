South-East should be considered for president in 2023 because they are more knowledgeable than other areas, says Abia gov

South-East should be considered for president in 2023 because they are more knowledgeable than other areas, says Abia gov



Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday said the South-East should be considered for the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineSouth-East should be considered for president in 2023 because they are more knowledgeable than other areas, says Abia govAbia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday said the South-East should be considered for the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%