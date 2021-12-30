Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

South-East should be considered for president in 2023 because they are more knowledgeable than other areas, says Abia gov
South-East should be considered for president in 2023 because they are more knowledgeable than other areas, says Abia gov

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday said the South-East should be considered for the ...

22 hours ago
