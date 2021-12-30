Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sambisa is a business opportunity for Igbo man, says Ikpeazu
News photo Vanguard News  - AHEAD of the 2023 presidential elections in the country, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Thursday said that the South East should be considered for the position of president of Nigeria because they know the country more than other people.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sambisa Is A Business Opportunity For Igbo Man, Says Ikpeazu The Street Journal:
Sambisa Is A Business Opportunity For Igbo Man, Says Ikpeazu
2023: Sambisa Forest A Business Opportunity For Igbo Man – Ikpeazu News Breakers:
2023: Sambisa Forest A Business Opportunity For Igbo Man – Ikpeazu
2023: Sambisa Forest A Business Opportunity For Igbo Man – Ikpeazu Naija News:
2023: Sambisa Forest A Business Opportunity For Igbo Man – Ikpeazu
Igbos Can Turn Sambisa To Business Opportunity, understand Nigeria better – Gov Ikpeazu Anaedo Online:
Igbos Can Turn Sambisa To Business Opportunity, understand Nigeria better – Gov Ikpeazu


   More Picks
1 Buhari assures manufacturers of improved access to FX - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
2 FAAN Moves to Fortify Security at Seymore Car Park, MMIA - This Day, 16 hours ago
3 Zamfara police arrest 20-year-old notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims including toddler - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Ozekhome Disagrees with Ex-President Obasanjo Over ‘Oil Belongs to Nigeria, Not Niger Delta’ Statement - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF - Anioma Press, 8 hours ago
6 "Proud to call you my lil bro" – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
7 I recorded Peru while tipsy, says Fireboy - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerian nurse jailed for sexually abusing patients in US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 'God did not put me to shame' Actress Mercy Johnson celebrate her first daughter as she clocks 'age 9' - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info