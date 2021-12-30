Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Forensic audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen NNDC funds, says culprit will face music
Nigerian Tribune
- President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday vowed that all stolen money belonging to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will be recovered while
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Forensic Audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen NDDC funds
This Day:
NDDC: We Shall Recover Every Stolen Kobo, Vows Buhari
The Punch:
NDDC audit report: Buhari vows to recover loot, punish offenders
Independent:
Buhari Vows To Recover Every Kobo Stolen From NDDC | TV Independent
Prompt News:
NDDC Forensic Audit: Buhari Vows to recover ‘every kobo’, prosecutes culprits
PM News:
Buhari says heads will roll over looted NDDC fund - P.M. News
Inside Business Nigeria:
NDDC: We Shall Recover Every Stolen Kobo, Vows Buhari
TV360 Nigeria:
President Buhari vows to recover stolen NDDC funds
Kanyi Daily:
President Buhari Vows To Recover Every Kobo Stolen From NDDC, Punish Culprits
News Breakers:
Those Who Looted NDDC Funds Will Be Punished – President Buhari Vows
Anaedo Online:
President Buhari Vows To Punish Those Who Looted NDDC Funds
Screen Gist:
Forensic Audit: Buhari Vows To Recover Stolen NDDC Funds
Politics Nigeria:
Buhari makes strong vow on looted NDDC funds
Naija News:
Those Who Looted NDDC Funds Will Be Punished – President Buhari Vows
More Picks
1
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Forensic audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen NNDC funds, says culprit will face music -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
3
Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
6
Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF -
Anioma Press,
23 hours ago
7
Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
