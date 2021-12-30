Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
APC asks Buhari to declare State of Emergency in Edo - P.M. News
PM News
- Chairman, APC, Edo State, David Imuse, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a State of Emergency in the state.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Edo, APC disagree on call for emergency rule
Leadership:
Obaseki, Edo APC Bicker Over Call For State Of Emergency
Nigerian Tribune:
APC calls for state of emergency in Edo
The Sun:
APC calls for state of emergency in Edo, accuses governor of dictatorship – The Sun Nigeria
More Picks
1
Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF -
Anioma Press,
17 hours ago
2
Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Insecurity: We arrested 999 suspects in 2021 - Katsina Police -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
4
Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
5
"Proud to call you my lil bro" – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid -
Yaba Left Online,
17 hours ago
6
Emulate your predecessor, El-Rufa’i says as he presents staff of office to new Emir of Lere -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
7
Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Recruitment: Nigeria Customs Service sends message to enlisted candidates -
PM News,
19 hours ago
9
'God did not put me to shame' Actress Mercy Johnson celebrate her first daughter as she clocks 'age 9' -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Take Nigeria back to security level under ex-president Jonathan - Northern Youths tell President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
