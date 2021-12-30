Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
U.S. Consulate awards $1.02m to Nigerian Civic Organizations, expands U.S.-Nigeria bilateral ties in 2021
The Guardian
- Photo 1 (1)
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
U.S. Consulate awards $1.02m to civic organisations
The Sun:
US consulate awards $1.02m to Nigerian civic organisations
News Breakers:
U.S. Consulate awards $1.02m to Nigerian Civic Organizations, expands U.S.-Nigeria bilateral ties in 2021
More Picks
1
Ooni of Ife and Olori Naomi reportedly reconciled by elders, former Ondo governorship aspirant Prince Eniola Ojajuni claims -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
4
Olamide Reveals Why He Did Not Respond to Shatta Wale’s Comments on Nigerian Artists | READ -
Not Just OK,
1 day ago
5
Forensic audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen NNDC funds, says culprit will face music -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
6
Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
8
Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
9
Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
