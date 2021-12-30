Post News
News at a Glance
Lady quits job after her boss asked to buy her underwear so he can sniff it
The Info NG
- Lady quits job after her boss asked to buy her underwear so he can sniff it
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Oyo: Operation Burst raids hideouts, recovers 23 iPhones from fleeing suspect -
The Eagle Online,
24 hours ago
4
AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
5
Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
"Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) -
Yaba Left Online,
9 hours ago
7
Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Lagos announces Jan 4 as resumption date for primary, secondary schools -
News Wire NGR,
7 hours ago
9
Electoral Act bill: House will determine fate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: NFF Drops Osimhen, Three Others, Invites New Players -
Channels Television,
7 hours ago
