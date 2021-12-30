Nigeria’s economy on steady recovery path throughout 2021 ― FG

Nigeria’s economy on steady recovery path throughout 2021 ― FG



The Federal Government, on Thursday, assessed its performances in various sectors of the economy in the outgoing year 2021, declaring that the recovery of the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineNigeria’s economy on steady recovery path throughout 2021 ― FGThe Federal Government, on Thursday, assessed its performances in various sectors of the economy in the outgoing year 2021, declaring that the recovery of the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%