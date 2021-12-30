Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NANS warns Republic of Benin, demands repatriation of Sunday Igboho
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded for the repatriation of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, from the Republic of  Benin, where he is currently detained.

9 hours ago
