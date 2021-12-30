Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kogi Gets New Police Commissioner
News photo Leadership  - The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of CP Edward Egbuka to Kogi State command as the new

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IGP appoints new police commissioner for Kogi – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
IGP appoints new police commissioner for Kogi – The Sun Nigeria
Kogi gets new commissioner of police Ripples Nigeria:
Kogi gets new commissioner of police
IGP deploys new Commissioner of Police to Kogi with immediate effect The Eagle Online:
IGP deploys new Commissioner of Police to Kogi with immediate effect
IGP appoints new police commissioner for Kogi Within Nigeria:
IGP appoints new police commissioner for Kogi


   More Picks
1 Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF - Anioma Press, 17 hours ago
2 Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Insecurity: We arrested 999 suspects in 2021 - Katsina Police - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
5 "Proud to call you my lil bro" – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
6 Emulate your predecessor, El-Rufa’i says as he presents staff of office to new Emir of Lere - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Recruitment: Nigeria Customs Service sends message to enlisted candidates - PM News, 19 hours ago
9 'God did not put me to shame' Actress Mercy Johnson celebrate her first daughter as she clocks 'age 9' - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Take Nigeria back to security level under ex-president Jonathan - Northern Youths tell President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info