News at a Glance
Charly Boy has some questions about the Ooni of Ife’s marital crisis
Information Nigeria
- Charles Oputa, better known as Charley Boy or Area Fada, has some questions about the Ooni of Ife’s marital crisis.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Charly Boy Drags Ooni Of Ife Over Latest Divorce
Ripples Nigeria:
Charly Boy questions Ooni of Ife’s recurring marital woes
The Eagle Online:
Charly Boy mocks Ooni of Ife over two failed marriages
Lailas News:
‘Na For Instagram Dem Divorce You’ – Charly Boy reacts to Ooni of Ife’s marriage crisis
Republican Nigeria:
Charly Boy reacts on Ooni’s divorce
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Charly Boy reacts to Ooni of Ife's marriage crisis | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF -
Anioma Press,
11 hours ago
2
FAAN Moves to Fortify Security at Seymore Car Park, MMIA -
This Day,
19 hours ago
3
Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
"Proud to call you my lil bro" – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
5
I recorded Peru while tipsy, says Fireboy -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
6
Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Recruitment: Nigeria Customs Service sends message to enlisted candidates -
PM News,
13 hours ago
8
'God did not put me to shame' Actress Mercy Johnson celebrate her first daughter as she clocks 'age 9' -
Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Take Nigeria back to security level under ex-president Jonathan - Northern Youths tell President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Critics won't realize Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office - Minister of State for Works and Housing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
