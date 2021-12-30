Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Benue State on Thursday December 30, said it recovered dead bodies of three missing young people who went on Christmas picnic at River Buruku in Buruku Local Government Area of the state.

8 hours ago
