Man nabbed with bundles of marijuana strapped around his body

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock - Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
4
|
Forensic audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen NNDC funds, says culprit will face music - Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
|
5
|
Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries - Channels Television,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
"Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) - Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago