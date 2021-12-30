Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Singer Ckay announces collaboration with French producer David Guetta
The Punch
- Fast-rising singer, Chukwuka Ekweani, popularly known as Ckay, on Thursday announced a collaboration with a popular French producer and Disk Jockey, David Guetta.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Page One:
Singer Ckay announces collaboration with popular French producer, David Guetta
News Breakers:
Singer Ckay announces collaboration with French producer David Guetta
Global Village Extra:
‘Love Nwantiti’ Crooner CKay Announces Collaboration With David Guetta
Gist Lovers:
CKay Set To Team Up With French Producer David Guetta for New Music
More Picks
1
Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Recruitment: Nigeria Customs Service sends message to enlisted candidates -
PM News,
22 hours ago
3
Omicron: UK Foreign Secretary Pledges £105m In UKAid To Nigeria, Other African Countries -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
4
Lookman Not Yet Cleared By FIFA To Play For Nigeria-NFF -
Anioma Press,
20 hours ago
5
Lagos govt upgrades AOCOED to university of education -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
6
Critics won't realize Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office - Minister of State for Works and Housing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Actor Sean Jimoh shares lovely family photo as he celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with his wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Female fashion designer arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Electoral Act bill: House will determine fate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
10
"Proud to call you my lil bro" – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell showers praises on Wizkid -
Yaba Left Online,
20 hours ago
