Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
How Wizkid introduced me to his deaf photographer – Naomi Campbell
The Punch
- British supermodel and businesswoman, Naomi Campbell, has revealed how Nigerian Grammy winner, Ayodeji Balogun, alias Wizkid, introduced her to his deaf photographer.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Break:
Wizkid Introduced Me To His Deaf Photographer, Says Naomi Campbell
News Breakers:
How Wizkid introduced me to his deaf photographer – Naomi Campbell
Ladun Liadi Blog:
How Wizkid introduced me to his deaf photographer – Naomi Campbell | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
How Wizkid Introduced Me To His Deaf Photographer – Supermodel, Naomi Campbell Reveals
More Picks
1
Suspected kidnappers arrested while awaiting ransom from their victims in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu ties the knot with filmmaker | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Lagos announces Jan 4 as resumption date for primary, secondary schools -
News Wire NGR,
8 hours ago
4
Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being disrespected - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
AFCON 2021: Osimhen asks to be dropped from Super Eagles squad, replacements identified -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
6
Three fun seekers drown during picnic in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
"Please stop smoking shisha if you love me" – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia shares chat with her mother (Screenshot) -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
8
Tears as man is buried on his supposed wedding day in Cross River -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Electoral Act bill: House will determine fate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Kaduna State Govt shuts two Islamiyah schools after 12-year-old pupil was raped, impregnated by teacher and 6-year-old girl defiled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...