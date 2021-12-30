Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

My grouse with Buhari govt on serial killings, favouritism, nepotism – Kukah
News photo The Punch  - The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has reiterated that he remains unapologetic to those who perceived him to be an ardent critic of the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

